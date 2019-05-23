As a Man of God, Lazarus Chakwera Must Calm Down And Accept Results

Chakwera: As a Man of God let him accept results as they come out for the interest of peace and the nation

The Press Briefing by MCP disputing some of the on going results is unfortunate and ill timed.

First you can not start disputing the results when MEC has not full announced officially the whole results.

This is an indicating of MCP having no confidence in the MEC and a sign of defeat. And this is very dangerous at this moment where the elections have so far been peaceful.

MCP understands very well that in elections we have winners and loosers and what is important now for MCP is to go back to their drawing board and reflect on the future.

One of numerous things MCP must do to politically survive is to reflect seriously on re branding as thier current re branding has not been genuine.

MCP has not afford to leave in the past by denying the atrocities they committed against Malawians. They must accept honestly they committed these atrocities, facilitate justice for the victims, ask for genuine forgiveness and then move forward for national healing and reconciliation.

The current tone of saying we are a new and ‘re branded MCP while speaking in the same anger, hatred and vengeance mood will completely kill MCP.

The other simple advice is to entering into un prepared alliance which have no relevance as in Malawi electoral alliances are a disaster. The alliance with PP was not necessary and just showed how desperate both Lazarus Chakwera and Joyce Banda were to assume power.

MCP there for must move on as we have life aftr elections. Chakwera must not burn this nation because of his greed, selfishness or survival. For whatever happens he will be accountable.

As a Man of God let him accept results as they come out for the interest of peace and the nation.

We need peace , we need peace to move on as a nation. We have had this election fever for months , it’s time now for the nation to move on and focus on developmental issues.

Undule Mwakasungula

Lilongwe

22nd May, 2019