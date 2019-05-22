Oops!Entire UTM NGC Falls: Kaliati, Masangwi, Lucius, Mikaya, Ngalande, Chidyaonga, Makondi, Kalindo, Usi

About 20 members of UTM National Governing Council have fallen miserably. Here are the names;
- Patricia Kaliati
- Noel Masangwi
- Lucius Banda
- Steve Mikaya
- Bon Kalindo
- Michael Usi
- Ben Chidyaonga
- Richard Makondi
- George Saonda
- Newton Kambala
- Felix Njawala
About 20 members of UTM National Governing Council have fallen miserably. Here are the names;
God has fought for us. No one despises his/her elders and goes away with that. Their pay day has come. Even the Bible tells us to respect our seniors. This is the beginning of more calamities on these idiots. Bring out all the charges they had committed so that they should all rot in jail. If you have forgotten their crimes, revert back to me, I will give you the list for I have it