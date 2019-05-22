Oops!10 Ex-Cabinet Ministers Fall: Tembenu, Henry Mussa, Kalilani, Atupele, Chimulilenji, Aggrey Masi, Fabiano

Confirmed reports reaching Malawi Voice indicate that atleast 10 cabinet ministers have tumbled in the parliamentary race. Here are the names;
- Dr. Jean Kalilani -Former Lands and Urban Development Minister
- Henry Mussa-Former Information Minister
- Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano-Foreign Affairs Minister
- Aggrey Massi-Energy and Mining Minister
- Atupele Muluzi-Health Minister
- Samuel Tembenu-Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister
- Everton Chimulilenji-Culture and Community Development Minister
- Francis Lazalo Kasaila-Trade and Industry Minister
Go rest the well in PEACE, the grand PaPa on his way as well
Which grand father to follow them also still waiting