Oops!10 Ex-Cabinet Ministers Fall: Tembenu, Henry Mussa, Kalilani, Atupele, Chimulilenji, Aggrey Masi, Fabiano

Not going to Parliament: Tembenu, Mussa

Confirmed reports reaching Malawi Voice indicate that atleast 10 cabinet ministers have tumbled in the parliamentary race. Here are the names;

  1. Dr. Jean Kalilani -Former Lands and Urban Development Minister
  2. Henry Mussa-Former Information Minister
  3. Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano-Foreign Affairs Minister
  4. Aggrey Massi-Energy and Mining Minister
  5. Atupele Muluzi-Health Minister
  6. Samuel Tembenu-Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister
  7. Everton Chimulilenji-Culture and Community Development Minister
  8. Francis Lazalo Kasaila-Trade and Industry Minister

