Chilima’s Suspicious Plane Detained

The Malawi Police are investigating crew and passengers of the private jet they detained on Saturday 18 May 2019.

The plane was brought into the country by Saulos Chilima but authorities became suspicious when the crew used a false application to enter Malawi.

The plane, an 8-seater, landed at Kamuzu International Airport on Saturday. Pictures of the aircraft have been circulating on social media showing members of Saulos Chilima’s UTM party hanging by.

Contrary to their application, the crew flew the plane to Mzuzu where they carried Saulos Chilima to Likoma and back to Mzuzu. The plane later flew back to Lilongwe where authorities grounded it.

Airport security sources at Likoma International Airport have disclosed that Chilima had a secret meeting with the crew who are known to have a military background.

In a statement dated 19 May 2019 and signed by police spokesperson James Kadadzera, the police said: “The plane number ZS-SDS owned by FAIR AVIATION has been detained due to suspicious activities of its crew members and passengers which the Malawi Police Service and other security arms are currently investigating in the interest of national security.”

On Saturday afternoon, Malawi Defense Force and Malawi Police searched the plane in the company of the National Intelligence Bureau and Malawi Revenue Authorities.

But some security officers who went on the search have leaked information that the search found a very suspicious communication machine which is still being kept as a state secret. MDF and Police are said to have called in Chinese experts to assist with a forensic analysis of the suspicious device.

Police are also investigating the South African crew that were on board.

Two weeks ago, Chilima also secretly met at night two business tycoons in Mangochi. Security sources reported that the two men are funding a Chilima clandestine operation which is yet to be known.