Blue-Sea At Njamba As APM Ends Campaign With A Firm Promise To Transform Malawi To Higher Levels…’Malawi will be like Singapore’





Blue-Sea: Mutharika speaking to thousands of people that gathered at Njamba Freedom Park

Saturday, 18th May, 2019, left an indelible mark in the hearts of many in Blantyre and the country at large. The day that began as any other ordinary day, ended on a crescendo of sheer hope and brightness the nation has never seen before.

Cometh the hour cometh the man. At exactly 14:45hrs Njamba Freedom came to standstill-Standstill for lack of a better a way to describe the situation. A woman in her 40’s couldn’t be restrained as tears flowed down her brown cheeks…These tears were not because she was in some kind of pain or had received some bad news, NO! The lady was overcome with abundant joy to see the man himself, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, the 5th and soon to be 6th fifth President of the Warm Heart of Africa, the country we call Malawi.

“Am proud to be part of history, the history of giving the President another opportunity to take Malawi to greater heights it has never travelled before, it…it…it,’ she stammers as she tries to compose herself as she is understandably emotional with the massive outpouring of support shown to ‘APM’ or ‘a dad’ as he is lovingly called by the party faithful.

The roar that greeted the arrival of APM could surely be heard as far as Chigumula, Bvumbwe, Chilomoni, Chileka, Kachere, Mpemba, and God knows how far else. Clad in a blue Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) shirt and matching cap, in the company of the immaculately dressed and radiating First Lady, the President waved to the faithful as the topless vehicle slowly snaked its way through the gathered thousands on its way to the podium.

Njamba had come alive. The thousands who started gathering as early as 6:00am on Saturday, raptured into praise songs for their beloved leader who in only five years, had done more for Malawi than any other leader before.

Before he took to the podium, there was entertainment and many other speakers, but that didn’t matter a lot to the people at Njamba and the millions of Malawians following the proceedings through radio, Television and social media from their places of choices.

Sticking true to his moniker of adadi, the loving father of the nation not to leave anyone behind first spoke in Emglish to cater for foreign visitors and media who were present at Njamba. Having made sure no one was left behind, APM went to the vernacular Chichewa.

“In the next five years, Malawi will surely develop to the level of Singapore,” adding that he was geared up and knew how countries like Singapore extracted themselves out of poverty to well to do countries now.

My promise to all Malawians is that in the next five years, after you give me the new mandate, I will take this country far and transform it like never before. You have seen what we have done; I promise you i will do more to change your lives in the new term,” added President Mutharika.

To thundering applause, cheering and ululating, President Mutharika said his government will continue taking good care of the nation by continuing pro-poor policies like mtukulakhomo which directly benefit individuals.

“My government has fulfilled all the promises we made in 2014 and when voted into government again, we will make sure poverty is eradicated once and for all.

I don’t want to see a grass thatched house in this country. I want real change in the individual lives of all Malawians.”

In the past five years, the DPP led government has seen the country rise from the foundation process of economic growth evident by, the reduction in persistent blackouts and water shortages, attainment of economic stability and growth as well as improved infrastructure,” said Mutharika.

According to the president, districts such as Nsanje, Mzimba, Salima and Karonga now have piped water and the Malawi Rural Electrification Project has afforded rural centers the connectivity to electricity hence if accorded another mandate, 60 more rural growth centers will be connected.

President Mutharika promised that in the new administration, seven new secondaries will be built in each and every district as one way of raising the standards of education in the country.

He also reiterated that a new state of art stadium would be built at Njamba and also that stadiums for Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers would be built after the election, announcements that were greeted with deafening roars of approvals from the supporters.

What about electricity, roads, community colleges, five hundred villages in Malawi who for the first time have received satellite television, so many developments.

If we had to write all the good things APM has done for Malawians from 2014 – 2019, it would take use the whole year and this page would not be able to hold it all. In short, all we can say is, APM has delivered beyond what was expected of him, no wonder he was christened ‘Professor Delivery.’

This write up would do great injustice if we could not hear testimonies from other people about ‘Professor Delivery.’

Speaking earlier, the DPPs vice president for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa referred to the numerous implemented pro-poor development projects as enough evidence for Malawians to grant president Mutharika another term of office.

“As the country’s democratic laws stipulate, presidents require a maximum of 10 years to ensure completion of long-term development projects.

“The first five years serve as the foundation stage hence the call on Malawians to provide professor Arthur Peter Mutharika with another five years so that he completes and adds on the current projects,” explained Nankhumwa.

Director of women in the party, Cecilia Chazama highlighted the projects that have benefited women in the past five years such as, the Mtukula Pa Khomo, social cash transfer, and the Farm Input Subsidy program.

“Women have been promoted to leadership positions, they have been economically empowered hence their support to the DPP led government,” explained Chazama.

In the same vein, Traditional Authority Kapeni termed president Mutharika as compassionate, tolerant, kind and development conscious hence an ideal character for leadership.

All good things as I say must come to an end, so the Njamba rally, dubbed Operation Landslide also had to come to an end.

But in showcasing their true love and dedication to the President and his development agenda, the multitudes escorted him all the way up to Sanjika Place.

What a day, what a man! Operation Landslide Operationalized!!!

#MalawiElections2019 #MalawiDecides2019