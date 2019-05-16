Mutharika Dares Opposition On Achievements: Opens Liwonde-Mangochi Road

By Kondwani Magombo

An evening view of the newly constructed roundabout on the Liwonde -Mangochi Road at Mangochi Boma, Pic by Tionge Kasolota -Mana

Mangochi, May 15, Mana: President Arthur Peter Mutharika says opposition political parties in the country have nothing to point at or offer to Malawians to win next week’s May 21 elections.

Mutharika made the remarks on Wednesday at Mangochi Stadium during a development rally after opening the 75-kilometre long Liwonde–Mangochi Road which has cost government K29.5 billion.

The Malawian leader said the opposition has always faulted his leadership but failed to offer any solutions when asked to do so.

“They have been saying ‘this country is going towards the wrong direction’ and I’ve always challenged them to show me the right direction; nobody has done that!” Mutharika said.

“What the opposition is good at is sleeping – that’s why they always dream about my death. But it’s the opposition leaders who are going to die on May 21 because I’m going to slice them into pieces at the ballot!” he added.

Mutharika said government has achieved a lot in terms of road infrastructure, adding that come July 2019, the DPP-led government would embark on the construction of the Mangochi-Makanjira and Mangochi –Chilipa roads, respectively.

He, therefore, urged people in the district to cast their vote wisely by voting for DPP presidential, parliamentary and local government candidates for development to spread throughout the district.

“I’m pleading with you; don’t ever make any mistake of voting for the opposition parties into power you’ll suffer and cry for the rest of the next five years,” warned Mutharika.

He added that under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regime, people of Moto Village and the Chipemberes in Mangochi had faced indescribable atrocities.

On the rehabilitation of Mangochi–Liwonde Road, Mutharika said it would boost the tourism sector in the country as many people would now find it easier to travel to the lakeshore district’s tourism destinations.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Chimwala thanked Mutharika for the road, which he said, has not only changed the face of Mangochi but has also cut short the driving distance from Mangochi to Liwonde.

Chimwala appealed to Mutharika to continue being patient, saying he has since demonstrated a very good example of servant and tolerant leader.

“Chiefs have been drawing a lot of lessons from your patience and cool-heartedness and we urge you to continue being such,” Chimwala said.

Former Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango hailed Mutharika for spreading infrastructural development across the country without favouring one region.

Mhango described the Mangochi–Liwonde Road as the first of its kind in the country, saying the reflectors that mark the lanes and shoulders make driving at night easier and enjoyable.

The 75-km Liwonde-Mangochi Road is part of the Nacala Road Corridor Development Project which the African Development Bank is supporting in Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

The project will facilitate international trade from the port of Nacala on the Indian Ocean in Mozambique through Chiponde Border to Lilongwe in Malawi up to Lusaka in Zambia.

To this effect, the road will reduce the cost of transporting goods among the three countries.

