Mutharika Lambasts Death Mongers: Mutafe Ndi Inu Pa 21 May Pano, Ndikunyenyani Nyenyani

By Watson Maingo

APM in Salima

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has lambasted people who circulated on social media that he was dead.

He described such people as failures. He said instead, it will be opposition leaders who will be dead next week by failing in the presidential election.

“They know that they will not win the presidential election and they were busy mongering that I was dead so that you should not vote for me. They are the ones who will be dead next week after the elections,”can said Mutharika to a resounding applause in Salima during a whistle stop tour.

The tour took him to Salima, Boma, Katelera and Ngodzi Trading Centres.

Mutharika said he was fine and well and that he is certain that Malawians will vote for him

in large numbers.

“During the last elections you only gave me Presidential vote but in these coming elections I want

you to even vote for DPP MPs so that we can have all the five seats,” said Mutharika.

He assured the people that he will continue with the the development projects and introduce new ones too after winning the elections.

“We want to do more projects such as upgrading district roads, the Kamuzu road market and

the district hospital and other key infrastructure,” said Mutharika.

“I will build 200 new secondary schools seven in each district, 193 Community Colleges one for

each constituency,” he said.

He told the people not to vote for opposition parties especially UTM and Malawi

Congress Party.

“MCP is a very cruel party and you should not dare to vote for them back into power,” said

Mutharika.

He instructed the Malawi Police Service to deliver a vehicle to Salima Police by Wednesday following a request fron Senior Chief Kalonga.

Speaking earlier DPP Vice President for the Centre Uladi Mussa said that DPP is going to grab

40 seats in the central region after the elections.

“People are excited with DPP because it has fulfilled its promises. No one has died of hunger,” said Mussa

Minister of Justice and

Constitutional Affairs and parliamentary candidate for Salima central constituency, Samuel Tembenu said the

construction of a Community Technical College and the upgrading of Salima technical College

are some landmark developments that have taken place under the DPP regime.

Mana