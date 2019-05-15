APM Warns Opposition Candidates Against Bwanje Dam

By Sellah Singini

Mutharika: Stop misleading people

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has told people in Salima and Dedza that his ruling Democratic Progressive Party constructed Bwanje dam contrary to claims made by some opposition candidates.

He has since warned such candidates to stop misleading the people.Mutharika said this Tuesday in Dedza during his whistle stop tour.

Speaking at Mtakataka Trading Centre, Mutharika said it was his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration that initiated the project to help farmers grow crops more than once in a year.

“I want to tell you that it is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government under my leadership, that has constructed Bwanje Dam with an aim to transform the lives of people from poverty to prosperity,” Mutharika said.

“We understand that people in Dedza like farming. That is why my government decided to construct Bwanje dam so as to enable them grow crops thrice a year .This will help them to produce surplus crops which will give them more income,” he said

He urged people to vote for DPP during next week’s elections which are scheduled for May 21.

Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza who spoke on behalf of Senior Chief

Kachindamoto hailed Mutharika for constructing the dam.

He said the dam, among other things, will transform the lives of people in Dedza and the country.-Mana