Malawi’s High Powered Education Delegation To China Hail President Mutharika, Chinese Govt

Fruitful trip: Malawi delegation poses for a photo with their Chinese counterparts after visiting one of the top universities

A high powered delegation of 12 leaders in Malawi tertiary education has commended Malawi leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the Chinese Government for facilitating and supporting their week-long academic visit to various top universities in China.

Leader of the delegation, Reverend Billy Gama, who is chairperson for University of Malawi Council, hailed President Mutharika, who is Unima Chancellor, for opening the doors for them.

“We are very grateful to our President, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Her Excellency Prof Gertrude Mutharika. Special thanks to Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Liu and the Chinese government for supporting this fruitful trip as well.

Gama added that most of the institutions they toured were those visited by His Excellency President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika and Her Excellency Prof. Gertrude Mutharika last year who opened the doors to allow Universities in Malawi to benefit.

“We also visited a World top class University which conferred an Honorary Professorship to His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika after delivering a very powerful lecture.

“We are indeed very grateful as a team from Higher Education. This is the very first initiative from the President of Malawi in matters of higher education with People’s Republic of China,” he said.

Gama said the purpose of the tour was to strengthen the bilateral relations between People’s Republic of China and Malawi in higher education.

Thank you China: Gama poses for a photo with his Chinese counterpart as other Malawian delegates look on

“It was a very successful trip as we have agreed to collaborate in a number of areas, exchange of both staff and students, joint research projects and funding as key areas of collaboration.” He said.

He said the one week tour took the academicians to the following institutions: Peking University Health Science Centre, China-Africa Institute and the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing and Xi’an Jiaotong University, Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute in Xian

The delegation included Prof Al Mtenje the Pro-vice chancellor Unima, Prof Jonathan Makuwira deputy vice chancellor Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must), Prof Lewis Dzimbiri deputy vice chancellor of

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR)

Others are Prof Silas Ncozana representing private universities, Prof Keeble Kululanga (Polytechnic College), Prof Richard Tambulasi Principal of Chanco, Ass Prof Mercy Pindani Principal of Kamuzu College of Nursing, Dr Mwapasa Mipando (Principal College of Medicine), Dr Benedicto Malunga Unima Registrar and Henry Chiwaya finance officer Unima.

A group photo after a very fruitful tour

Deal Done: Signing agreements on exchange programs