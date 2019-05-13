Timothy Mtambo Beats Up Journalist

Embattled civil society activist Timothy Mtambo has been reported to police after beating a journalist simply for greeting him.

Mtambo was being guarded by hefty bouncers known to be Malawi Congress Party thugs. When Greyson Chapita greeted Mtambo, he took offense and immediately commanded the bouncers to attack Chapita.

Greyson Chapita who works for the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation was saved by a passerby after being pinned and trampled to ground and was reported to police and rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital. Chapita has also reported on Facebook that Mtambo was enjoying and recording the beating.

Mtambo was recently exposed to have been in a meeting with MCP President Lazarus Chakwera where they were planning to organize demonstrations to disrupt elections and also how to create false evidence to implicate President Peter Mutharika in albino killings.

This demonstrates that MCP has not changed from its past atrocities.