Catholics Dump Parish Over Priest Involvement In Albino Killings

Father Muhosha: Bone of contention

Scores of Catholic faithful have dumped St Agnes Mlombozi Parish of the Zomba Diocese because their priest Fr Thomas Muhosha was arrested in connection to the killing of a 22 year old man with albinism, McDonald Masambuka.

About 30 parishioners have left the church saying they cannot believe that their priest is involved in the murder of the albino.

Rabson Tsegula, a long serving member and worker at the parish rectory said Muhosha’s arrest shook the four outstations of the parish thus Nambande, Majawa, Somela and Namadzi.

Malita Chimwaza of Macheche village in Traditional Authority Mulumbe in Zomba is one of the parishioners who have stopped going to church because her faith has been compromised by Muhosha’s arrest.