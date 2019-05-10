TNM Mpamba Uplifts Nsanje District Hospital

Mpamba Trustee Professor Ken Maleta (M) handing over keys to Senior Chief Malemia marking official handover

Blantyre May 7, 2019 —Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider TNM Plc, through its mobile money business, Mpamba has handed over an emergency room and medical equipment worth K38 million to Nsanje District Hospital.

According to TNM Mpamba Trustee, Professor Ken Maleta, the donation reaffirms Mpamba’s continued efforts to play a part in contributing to the well-being and good health of Malawians.

“As a Malawian company providing digital financial services, our goal is to be a catalyst in improving the well-being of all Malawians, the people that our mobile network serves. We always attach a human face to everything we do because we realize that it is people who make a country what it is,” said Professor Maleta.

Maleta said TNM Mpamba appreciates the challenges that Nsanje District Hospital is facing.

“The health sector remains one of the highly challenged sectors in Malawi and Nsanje District Hospital is not exceptional. Being 181 kilometers from the closest referral hospital, the hospital has deteriorated facilities that require replacement and upgrading. This situation does not bode well for the hospital which caters for many low-income people, hence this intervention from Mpamba,” added Maleta.

Receiving the donation, Senior Chief Malemia of Nsanje hailed Mpamba for making such intervention which will go a long way.

“On a daily basis the hospital receives patients who have been involved in accidents; road accidents, falling from trees and crocodile attacks. The room will minimize the cost of referring emergencies to QECH,” said Malemia.

District Medical Officer for Nsanje District Hospital Dr. Aphonsina Ndembera said the facility will enable the hospital to treat accident casualties in a conducive environment.

Ndembera acknowledged challenges that cripple the operations of the hospital and need agent actions.

“Nsanje hospital is facing a lot of challenges; our operating theater needs to be renovated and equipped with essential equipment. On top of that, the hospital does not have a fully-fledged mortuary,” said Ndembera.

The K38 million has gone towards the construction of emergency room and acquisition of essential medical equipment such as delivery beds and mattresses, autoclave and automatic voltage stabiliser, resuscitators, weighing scales and oxygen concentrators.

