Presidential Prayer Breakfast: Mutharika Calls For Peace, Love, Unity During Elections Period

By Lilly Kampani

APM leads in singing the hymn during the prayers

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called

for constant prayers to ensure peace during the forthcoming elections.

Mutharika made the remarks Thursday during the Presidential Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Pentecostal Revival Crusade Ministries at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

“I believe in prayer and peace which is evident in the way I treat those who regard me as their

enemy, those who rebel against me, seek and pray for my destruction,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said that he is not a vengeful person and that his main focus is on the

development of the country.

“I believe in the power of reconciliation. I have no grudges against anyone, only the law and

God can judge them,” he said.

Mutharika called on the nation to embrace love and peace in the run up to the elections and beyond the polls.

Apostle Dr Madalitso Mbewe said presidential prayers have been in existence

since 1999 with the aim to bring unity among electoral contestants and pray for peace.

“The presidential prayer breakfast is founded on four pillars namely love, forgiveness,

reconciliation and peace,” said Mbewe.