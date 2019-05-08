Oops!Chewa Heritage Foundation Rebuffs MCP On Social Media Post

CHEFO: Rebuffed

The Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) have rebuffed the Malawi Congress party (MCP) to drag other political parties in a social media fallout between Facebook addict Deguzman Kaminjolo and the experienced opposition party.



MCP, through Chikumbutso Mtumodzi, it’s newly anointed ‘right hand man’ for its leader Lazarus Chakwera and political harlot Ken Zikhale Ng’oma tried hard to force CHEFO to condemn the UTM Party on Kaminjolo’s social media post.



In a statement released Tuesday, CHEFO refused to be bullied by MCP or any other party when it did not drag the name of UTM party, which Kaminjolo supports in the ‘storm created out of a tea cup’.



In his social media post, Kaminjolo posted his joke‘Kkkkk it must be frustrating being MCP. Knowing the election might be stolen, but not knowing how. Vuto la chipani kungodzadza alimi ndi a dance ya mizimu’.

Mtumodzi took to social media accusing Kaminjolo of targeting the Chewa people in his post.



However, CHEFO has refused to be moved by Mtumodzi and MCP to condemn UTM Party which is headed by Vice President Saulos Chilima and has ‘eaten’ into the MCP stronghold in the central region condemning MCP to a sixth general elections defeat in the next two weeks.



“We at CHEFO are disappointed and disapprove the personal hatred, disdain and lowly view of a class of people and their culture known asalimi and anthu agule wa mizimu of which Chewa people happen to be majority.”

“We understand that this was in exercise of your freedom of speech on social media but as a representative of this section of people we feel we needed to respond given your standing in society and the hate and vitriol that your message carries.”

“Through the same, we want to clarify that Chewas do not belong to one particular political party. They are in DPP, UTM, MCP and all other parties. We wonder what your statement reflects about your patriotism to the nation.”

“We are concerned that you should think it is only MCP and perhaps the said class of people that should be concerned about the possibility of rigged elections which is the most egregious sin against Malawi democracy,” reads CHEFO statement.

Kaminjolo clarified in his earlier post after Mtumodzi started the disinformation that he never attacked any Chewa’s in his post.



“Alimi is not a word exclusive for any particular tribe. From Nsanje to Chitipa we have alimi. Inenso ndi mlimi I have a garden kuseli kwa nyumba.”



“Dance ya mizimu is also not exclusive to one particular tribe.Vimbuza is a spirit dance. Amongst we, Yao we have a spirit dance calledmpungulo.”



“Your attempt to connect my remarks on MCP to one particular tribe vindicates everyone who has had the view that MCP is a tribal grouping. In my view, there is no mention of any tribe in my post as such I see no merit to apologise to a tribe I have no issue against.”



“Finally, I think it’s cheap to score political mileage using the tribal card. I am not an authority in UTM, neither do I hold office at any level. What I speak, I speak, and will continue to do so in my personal capacity and not on behalf of any political party,” said Kaminjolo in his Facebook post on the issue.



Mtumodzi and Zikhale will have to look hard for more social media posts to engage another misinformation gear as they have embarrassingly failed on this one.