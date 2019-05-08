APM Projects Transform Lives Of Youths In Nkhata Bay

Appreciation: Thousands of youths attend Mutharika’s rally in Nkhata-Bay

Youths around Nkhata Bay boma have praised President Peter Mutharika for development projects that have empowered them economically and uplifted their lives.

In interviews ahead of Mutharika’s stop at the boma on Tuesday, the youths cited a number of projects at the boma and around the district implemented by the Mutharika government as having transformed their lives.

Suzgo Munthali who owns two grocery shop at the boma said in under four years, he has improved in his business and personal welfare.

“When government constructed the modern market, I managed to get a decent stall for my business. I was selling things in a shack outside and when I moved in here, I started seeing an increase in number of customers. My shop grew and I managed to buy a plot outside where I have another shop which my wife runs,” he said.

Munthali added that the modern Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road has contributed a lot to the growth of his business through the iobs it created.

“Many people from the area were employed by the project and there was a lot of money in circulation. It was like manna was falling from heaven. They spent that money in our shops and it was a good business.”

Ephraim Kaunda, a minibus driver which operates from the new bus depot to Mzuzu reported that new road has transformed the business.

He said they are now able to make at least two trips to Mzuzu as travel has become faster and easier.

“That was never possible in the past because the road was very bad,” he said.

And he credited President Mutharika with ensuring that he is now secure in the job.

“The President has helped me keep my job. I can reach my targets easily. But also I rarely fight with my boss these days because there are less breakdowns of the bus,” he said.