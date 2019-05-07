DPP Shadow MP Ben Chimsewu Renovates Mvera-Nalunga Earth Road In Dowa East Constituency

Chimsewu: Taking Dowa East Constituency to greater heights

For the first time in history of development in Dowa East Constituency, a strategic earth road connecting Nalunga and Mvera Trading Centres has been renovated by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) shadow Member of Parliament (MP) Ben Lazaro Chimsewu.

Since 2014, the renovation plans of the road have been a mere lip service by the incumbent MP Richard Chimwendo of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

In an interview with Malawi Voice Chimsewu expressed excitement over the development saying it has eased mobility challenges particularly among business people such as transporters.

“I have been looking forward to maintaining this road in order to help constituents transport their goods and services, including tobacco, to the markets easily. This is just the beginning because I am looking forward to renovating more roads in the constituency,” said Chimsewu, adding construction and renovation of roads is a priority of his development agenda for Dowa East Constituency. Chimsewu launched his development manifesto recently at Gogo Primary School at Mvera.

He described improved road networks as key to unlocking socio-economic development, arguing people from Dowa East Constituency have been denied this opportunity for many years.

He was also quick to say that he will also revamp Mvera Trading Centre in order to restore its lost economic glory.

“Mvera used to be one of the busiest trading centres with vibrant economic activities along the Lilongwe-Salima M5 road. However, the place lost its glory when the bus stage was diverted from the main trading centre.

Therefore, I am going to revert the bus stage by renovating the road from Mvera Road block to Four-Ways intersection passing through the main trading centre,” said

Chimsewu.

He added that he will court more Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and companies to help transforming Dowa East Constituency in a number of areas such as Agriculture, education and socio-economic empowerment programs.

“I want people from my area to be socially and economically energetic so that they should be able to make their ends meet and educate their children to become productive citizens in future,” said Chimsewu, who is an accomplished Agriculture specialist.