APM Cements DPP Landslide In Dowa East Constituency-Shadow MP Ben Lazaro Chimsewu

Mutharika fires up Chimseu’s Landslide victory in Dowa

Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) torch bearer for the May 21 Tripartite Elections Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has strengthened the party’s landslide in the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) gripped Dowa East Constituency, the party’s shadow Member of Parliament (MP) Ben Lazaro Chimsewu has said.

Speaking when the President visited Nalunga Trading Centre (TC) in Dowa for the first time under his tour dubbed “Kucheza Ndi Anthu’, DPP’s shadow MP Chimsewu hailed Mutharika for the gesture describing it as landmark for his constituency to-be.



“First and foremost, I would like to thank you his excellence for visiting my area to assure us of continued development in Dowa East Constituency. This is the first time for a sitting president to visit Nalunga Trading Centre in the history of politics and development in our district. We don’t

take this for granted,” said Chimsewu.

Chimsewu reiterated that Dowa East Constituency is underdeveloped because the area has a representative from the opposition party who opposes anything, including key development activities aimed at uplifting people’s lives.

“It’s unfortunate that people in Dowa East Constituency continue to be punished for voting people based on tribalism than development consciousness. But time has come for people in Dowa East to change their mindset because opposition MPs have not brought any meaningful

development since MCP era,” said Chimsewu.

On his part, Mutharika assured constituents of Dowa East of continued development once their usher him and Chimsewu into power.