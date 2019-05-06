APM Officially Opens Kasama Community Technical College In Chitipa: ‘We Are Creating Jobs Now’

Speech by President Peter Mutharika during the opening of Kasama Community Technical College in Chitipa District on Monday, 6 May 2019

We are here to deliver Kasama Community Technical College. This is one of the many community technical colleges we are establishing across the country.

We want to construct community colleges in all the districts in all the regions of this country and eventually in all constituencies.

The DPP Government is establishing community colleges because we want to empower our Youth with skills. I want Malawi to have a skilled labour force.

As I have always said, no country can develop without a skilled labour force. Malawi cannot develop without a skilled labour force.

I want Malawi to rise like Germany, Malaysia and Singapore which developed because they invested in Youth skills development and infrastructure. I want us to transform Malawi.

We are developing industrial skills in our Youth because we want to empower the Youth. I want the Youth of this country to be self-reliant.

Industrial skills empower the Youth to create their own jobs. Industrial skills empower the Youth to create their own businesses. Industrial skills empower the Youth to create jobs for others.

We are using community colleges as a means for creating jobs for the Youth.

Other political leaders will tell you that they will create jobs, if and that is if they ever get into Government. But they cannot tell you how they will create jobs. And I tell you that we are creating jobs now.

We are also creating jobs and businesses for the Youth with community colleges.

We are creating jobs and businesses for the Youth by improving the economy.

A growing economy creates more jobs, more businesses for the people. And you should expect more jobs, more businesses in the next five years.

We are creating jobs by inviting foreign direct investors. These investors are opening new companies that are employing our people.

We are creating jobs and businesses by providing rural electricity to communities. With rural electricity, young men and women are now able to start businesses like welding, salons, photocopying and printing and video show rooms in rural areas.

We are empowering the Youth in rural communities to be self-dependent because I want Malawi to be a self-reliant nation.

Being a self-dependent nation begins with the people themselves being self-dependent. Let us be a self-dependent people.

Our job is to provide you with skills, capital and the right political environment.

I believe in teaching the Youth to fish instead of giving them fish.

As we create more jobs and businesses, we are also creating new wealth for this country. I know exactly how to create jobs in a country. I know exactly how to create new wealth in a country.

Some politicians don’t know what they are talking about when they talk about creating jobs. They will promise you promises. But I promise you what I am doing.

They promise what they cannot do. But I promise what I do, and I do what I promise.

I want to thank the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development for taking leadership in creating jobs for the Youth. Let me also thank the Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) for supporting our community technical colleges.

With these remarks, it is now my singular honour and privilege to declare Kasama Community Technical College officially open.

I thank you all for coming and I thank you for listening.