Learned Officials Encouraging Giving Of Handouts To Electorate-Msowoya ﻿

By Rose Mahorya and Chonanga Mhone

Msowoya speaking at the interviews after the event, pic by Chonanga Mhone Mana

Mzuzu, May 04, Mana: Speaker of the National Assembly, Richard Msowoya has blamed learned officials involved in election civic education activities for promoting issuance of handouts by aspirants ahead of May 21 elections.

Msowoya said this on Thursday at Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu, during a two-day constituency outreach program held by the Malawi Parliament.

He was responding to a question by one of the participants, Typen Kamanga, who accused parliament of watching in silence while aspirants blackmailed electorate with their handouts.

“Why is parliament silently watching undeserving candidates being voted into power because they blackmailed constituents with handouts?” he asked.

In response, Msowoya said parliament was no longer responsible as a law was already put in place to criminalize the practice.

He however, said that it is hard to completely deal with the problem because so many players are to blame for the continuation of the malpractice.

“For example, during debates and other forums, I hear officials asking constituents questions like ‘what has aspirant A done to this constituency or ward for you to vote for them?’ which is misleading and influencing the constituents to demand handouts.

“It is because of this type of thinking that members of parliament and councilors are having cold wars over ownership of developments yet an MP’s role is at parliament,” he said.

However, Msowoya was quick to point out that the constituents themselves are sometimes to blame because they are the ones who go to the aspirants to ask for alms.

“Sometimes it is the people themselves who go to ask for handouts and since the aspirants want to be voted for, they succumb to their [constituents’] needs.

During the clinic which began on May 1, Msowoya had close to two hours of interaction with members of the general public and responded to their questions in relation to the operation of Malawi Parliament.

Among other things, he took time to encourage the general public to take interest in law related discussions and programs for them to know when aspirants are doing something contrary to the dictates of the laws.

Mana/rcm/cm/zm/gjp