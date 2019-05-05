China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Commended In Malawi

Splendid: One of the works of CCECC

Malawi Government has commended China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) the contractor of TAZARA for taking great strives towards the socio-economic development of this country.

Since the registration in Malawi in 2015,CCECC has carried out several projects such as Lithipe-Lobi roads project, 500 water chambers in Lilongwe and upgrading of Capital Hill water networks which are contributing to the development of the economy.

The company, has rich experience in the sectors of railway construction, project contracting, civil engineering design &consultancy, real estate development. The business of CCECC has covered over 95 countries and regions in Asia, America, Europe and Oceanic.

By undertaking numerous key projects covering railways,highways,bridges,buildings,and municipal works in its overseas markets,and with its excellent performance and quality service,CCECC has won many international titles and honors.