APM Says DPP Manifesto Favours Poor Malawians

By Cosmas Chimaliro

Mutharika addresses thousands in Mzuzu

President Professor Peter Mutharika has said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)manifesto aims at reducing poverty to transform livelihoods of poor Malawians.

Mutharika was speaking Saturday at Katoto Round-about in Mzuzu City as he embarked on DPP’s campaign trail in the north.

He said the DPP manifesto has several programmes that aim at bailing out poor Malawians from poverty.

‘’ In an effort to alleviate Malawians from poverty, DPP government will continue with interventions such as Subsidized Farm Input Program, Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Program commonly known

as Malata and cement subsidy and construction of community colleges and roads.

‘’Currently, some roads like Jenda- Edingeni, Bolero- Nyika- Chitipa and Njakwa- Livingstonia roads are

under construction.

“My government is committed to finishing construction of these roads just like other

roads that include Mzuzu- Nkhata Bay and Karonga- Songwe,’’ Mutharika said.

He decried the tendency of opposition parties that continuously discredits his government’s programmes and achievements.

He said opposition parties’ idea of universal farm input subsidy will not assist the poor Malawians as the

commodity will be bought by the rich and business people for reselling at the expense of the poor

thereby worsening poverty levels in the country.

Mutharika asked Malawians to vote for DPP on May 21 to ensure the country’s

continued development and prosperity.

While in the North, the President will among other engagements inaugurate Kasama Community College

in Chitipa and launch a water supply project in Nkhata Bay.

Mana