Road To May 21: UTM Demands Apology From MEC Commissioner Jean Mathanga Over Allegations Of Interfering With Electoral Returns

UTM PARTY’S STATEMENT ON THE ON-GOING ALLEGATIONS OF INTERFERING WITH ELECTORAL RETURNS



The UTM Party has learned with shock from the Daily Times Newspaper of 1st May 2019 that the Honourable Electoral Commissioner Mathanga, a nominee of the Democratic Progressive Party to the Malawi Electoral Commission spoke to the press and made a veiled allegation that our President, who once warned about the presence of a device intended to be used for rigging the election by the Democratic Progressive Party, intends to tamper with and disturb the MEC’s system for handling the election results.



The UTM Party find this deplorable coming from an Electoral Commissioner who despite her partisan appointment should display a higher sense of duty to the nation by, among others, not peddling political propaganda under the auspices of the Malawi Electoral Commission.



The tripartite elections coming this month are a serious matter. It is expected that the body and the individuals entrusted with managing the election will not plant the seeds of baseless suspicion and popular disenchantment with the electoral return. It is utterly irresponsible for a whole commissioner to join her party’s propaganda which she must know better has no basis in truth.



For the avoidance of doubt, our Presidential candidate, the Right Honourable Saulos Klaus Chilima has consistently assured Malawians that no one will be allowed to rig the elections as long as he and the UTM party exist, relying on nothing more than eternal vigilance, which every other participant in the election and the nation at large must have, to ensure that the collective will of the nation is not defrauded through theft of the electoral return.



The confidence of Rt. Honourable Saulos Klaus Chilima in assuring Malawians has been perverted by some irresponsible party functionaries who are peddling rigging allegations against him.



Whereas miscellaneous party functionaries may do this as part of their unglorified job to manipulate the electorate, this should least be expected from high ranking officials like Commissioner Namathanga.



We expect that, despite her own political proclivities towards the party that nominated her, she will exercise caution in discharging the higher duty to deliver a credible election that does not lead to undesirable consequences.



The UTM party demands an unconditional apology from Honourable Commissioner Mathanga for her careless remarks to the media, breaking the well-known channel of Communication from the esteemed Malawi Electoral Commission. We also cordially call upon the MEC Chairperson to distance MEC from the careless remarks made by Commissioner Mathanga.



Further, we wish to state it without fear that if Honourable Commissioner Mathanga cannot live up to level of responsibility required of a Commissioner, she may well consider stepping down and join the political race as a candidate at whatever level she may prefer.



The UTM Party would like to reiterate its assurances to the nation, that no one will be allowed to rig the election under its watch as a participant in the elections. The people’s collective will expressed through the ballot should always be sacrosanct in a democracy and the UTM Party will continue to exercise vigilance to ensure that no one perverts the electoral process for selfish ends.



Dr. Joseph Chidanti-Malunga, MP

UTM Publicity Secretary