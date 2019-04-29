Russia Bails Out Malawi: Jets In Disaster Relief Worth Over K750 million

Russian Ambassador to Malawi Sergey Bakharev, officially handed various goods that included tents, cooking oil, rice, tinned fish, sugar, tinned beef at Kamuzu International Airport Monday morning.

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi, thanked the Russian Government for the timely assistance saying the goods will help reach out to people affected with disaters country wide.

The goods were delivered in chartered Russian cargo plane.

Malawi was hit by floods in March 2019 that led to President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika to declare a state of disaster in the affected areas leading to support from the international community such as the Russians