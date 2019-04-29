Kaphatenga-Nkhotakota To Nkhata Bay Turn-off Road Construction To Start Soon- APM

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Nkhotakota, April 28, Mana: Malawi`s President who is also ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate in the forthcoming tripartite elections, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has said his government will soon start constructing the M5 road from Kaphatenga in Salima to Nkhata Bay turnoff which is currently in bad state.

Mutharika said this during the whistle stop campaign rallies he conducted on Sunday at Dwangwa, Liwaladzi, Lozi, Nkhotakota Boma and Mkaika Trading Centre in Nkhotakota ahead of the May 21 tripartite elections.

Speaking to the mammoth crowds that gathered in all the five places, Mutharika said government has already identified a contractor for the work and said mobilization of equipment was in progress.

The president asked the people to vote wisely during the coming tripartite elections by choosing him and DPP Members of Parliament and Councilors for continued development in Nkhotakota.

“I am not here to be politicking. DPP is here to bring development, we have left politicking to the small boys,” said Mutharika, adding he was tired of seeing people in poverty.

He then promised the people of Nkhotakota that the next DPP government would construct a community technical college in each of the 193 constituencies of the country, in addition to the 28 technical colleges government is constructing in each district.

He warned them against voting for opposition politicians, saying they have nothing to offer.

“You remember they tried to force me sell maize abroad, which could have resulted into hunger. But the maize which they wanted me to sell is the one we are distributing to hunger stricken people and those who were affected by natural disasters” he said.

The president said he will continue with the social protection programs for the vulnerable and poor people despite resistance from opposition parties. He said the programs help address the challenges the poor people face.

He said government would increase the number of beneficiaries for Social Cash Transfer besides continuing with the Malata Subsidy Program and the targeted Farm Input Subsidy program (FISP) among others.

Speaking earlier, DPP central region Vice President Uladi Mussa, said the 2019 election is not about changing the government but to fulfill five major objectives.

Mussa said the elections would be held to fulfill the constitutional requirement to have elections every five years, remove a ghost worker Vice President from office, elect DPP members of parliament and councilors among others.

In their remarks, DPP shadow members of parliament for Nkhotakota North, Henry Chimunthu Banda, Martha Lunje for Nkhotakota North East, Grezelder Jeffrey for Nkhotakota South East and Brenda Saidi Banda for Nkhotakota South, thanked government for initiating various development projects in the district.

They pledged to continue implementing various development projects in their constituencies such as building markets, bus depots, roads, boreholes and classroom blocks among others once elected.

