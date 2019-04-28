Road To May 21: Chimulirenji Drums Up Support For Mussa

Mussa, Chimulileni arrive at the rally

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party running mate in the forthcoming May 21 elections Evertone Chimulirenji on Saturday called on people in Chiradzulu East to vote for Henry Mussa as Member of Parliament. He was launching campaign for Mussa at Makuwa Community Day Secondary School.

Mussa is Minister of Information and Communications Technology and has been MP for the area for 20 years. Chimulirenji who is also Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha, Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe, deputy minister of Homeland Security Charles Mchacha and deputy Minister of Defense Amos Jailosi.

“If you want development to continue in this constituency and country, vote for Mussa and President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika,” said Chimulirenji. Chairman of the Mulhakho wa Alhomwe Leston Mulli and DPP Director of Elections Dr. Ben Phiri also graced the launch and urged the people to vote for Mussa and President Professor Peter Mutharika. On his part Mussa said he was ready to continue with development projects in the constituency and asked the people to vote for him.