Drama In Nkhoma Synod Over MCP-Drafted Pastoral Letter

The Nkhoma Synod leadership is being accused of betrayal and dishonesty for forcing pastors in the church to approve a pastoral letter which has been drafted by Malawi Congress Party.

The drama started on Friday when Nkhoma CCAP Synod pastors were invited by the leadership of the synod to approve the letter scheduled to be read out today At the meeting held in Lilongwe, the leaders of the synod told delegates about the release of the pastoral letter. But the clerics strongly opposed the synod leaders. They said the leaders had violated the democratic principle on the need to consult the congregations first. They therefore proposed the synod should first seek the guidance of their congregations. This difference of opinion led to bitter argument among the pastors but the consensus was that congregations be consulted first because “people in every church have their freedom of choice” as one pastor argued. “It is wrong for any leadership of the church to impose their preferred choice on the people.” However, after the meeting had ended, the synod leadership distributed it to those pastors that had supported its immediate release – behind the back of those that proposed consultation with congregations. This stab-on-the-back approach angered the pastors who questioned the transparency and honesty of the synod leaders. But what has worsened the divisions in the synod was the discovery that the so-called pastoral letter was actually drafted by Malawi Congress Party. Nkhoma CCAP Synod pastors are only being used to distribute it. This discovery prompted yet another urgent meeting on Saturday evening where pastors demanded that the letter must not be read in CCAP churches on Sunday. Some pastors openly shouted down at the synod leadership that “ngati mwadya za MCP mukabweze!” while other pastors laughed. The angry synod pastors said the synod has been dragged further into partisan politics for allowing themselves to promote a political party cause instead of listening to the voice of its members. The letter is crafted to campaign for Lazarus Chakwera. It is titled “An Opportunity to choose a leader with good reputation, full of the Holy Spirit and Wisdom.” The intention is to make Malawians believe that Chakwera is a person who is holier than all other presidential candidates. As Malawians go to church this morning, it is expected that the political letter will not be read by many churches in the synod following this bitter row.