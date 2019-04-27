Escom Cancel Procurement Proceedings For Demolition Of The Burnt Escom Building

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has cancelled procurement proceedings for demolition of the burnt Escom building in Blantyre.

A statement signed by Escom chief executive officer Allexon Chiwaya says the cancellation is due to the concerns raised by the public.

Many Malawians have expressed concern at the award of a contract to Irrigwater and Mining Equipment which is pegged at K675 million saying the amount is too high for the demolition exercise.

Chiwaya says the concerns raised by the public are being addressed and the public will be informed of any other development.