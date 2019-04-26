Oops!K675million Escom House Demolisher Is Chirimba Granite aker

Brighton Chirairo, a Zimbabwean national who lives in Chirimba township in Blantyre and makes granite is the one who won a K675 million contract to demolish Escom House in Blantyre.

The contract has raised a lot of eyebrows with many people suspecting ‘underhand’ tactics in the award and the amount of the contract.

It has been discovered that the company that won the international bidding tender is Irrigwater Mining and Equipment which was registered in the country by Chirairo on 24th March 2003.

Chirairo is a resident of Chirimba township in Blantyre and has granite business.

Investigations also show that Chirairo also won a contract to supply granite on the tomb of the late President Bingu Mutharika.

Chirairo: Lucky Man

Escom defended the choice of Irrigwater Mining and Equipment saying they have special machines which they are going to being into the country to demolish the building without affecting other utilities.

But we can reveal that Chirairo does not have this kind of equipment and capacity to demolish the building.

Our investigations show that Chirairo will engage Jet Demolition (Pty) Ltd of Republic of South Africa to demolish burnt Escom House.

His profit comes from being a middleman between Escom and Jet Demolition.

“If Escom knew that Chirairo had no capacity but was going to sub-contract the project to some international firm why did it not exclude all local companies without capacity?” Wondered a source.

Irrigwater Mining and Equipment had a contract with Blantyre Water Board to construct steel water tanks worth K200 million almost two years ago but fluffed it after losing all the money to Blantyre businessman Lodzani Fachi through usury.

“I think something is seriously wrong here. How can a company like Escom give a contract this huge to someone with questionable character when it comes to handling money. They dont do due diligence?” Wondered a source.

Escom House which housed the head office was burnt in 2013 under suspicious circumstances.

Escom has been dogged with so many corrupt related scandals including abuse of resources by ruling party cadres.