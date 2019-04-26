Mzuzu Takes Lead With Standard Bank ‘Be More’ City Races

Malawi’s Northern region city of Mzuzu will on Saturday 27th April become the first of the country’s three major cities to host the Standard Bank Be More City Races, as part of the build up to the main race.



The bank’s Marketing Manager Madalitso Jonazi said the bank is maintaining its format of taking the races to the three cities before holding the main race in Lilongwe.



“This is in keeping with our tradition of ensuring that the platform is shared by all stakeholders at national level. We are inviting customers, civic leaders, professional and non-professional athletes, race partners, the academia and all to join us in Mzuzu,” he said.



He said the fundamental motivation behind the races is to mobilize Malawians in embracing fitness and healthy living.



“We are encouraging customers, families, bank employees, fitness enthusiasts, both professional and non-pro athletes to come and join our “Be More Race” club and be part of the fun as we prepare for the challenge that lies ahead during the main race,” he said.



Jonazi said Standard Bank appreciates the role of healthy customers, employees and the larger community in contributing to sustainable development.



“It is against this background that we create a platform where our stakeholders can attain fitness, enrich their social networks and enjoy our services as a bank concurrently,” said Jonazi,” he said.



Jonazi said the Mzuzu race shall cover 10 kilometres starting from Standard Bank Mzuzu branch and extend through The High Court round-about down past Mzuzu Stadium and Clock tower and all the way back to the finish line at the branch premises.



Lilongwe and Blantyre will host their respective city races on May 11 and 25 respectively.



This year’s national race will be held in Lilongwe on June 15. The route for the race will start from the bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 before heading back to the finish line at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over 21.2 kilometres.



Standard Bank has staked K1.7 million for the first prize, K1 million for second prize and K600, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category. Apart from cash prizes, all participants will receive a bag stuffed with branded Standard Bank merchandize.



The 2019 Be More Race edition coincides with Standard Bank’s 50th anniversary as such it has been incorporated as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations schedule.



The entry fee for the Main Race is;

21 km – MK19,000

10 km – MK 13,000

5 km – MK 7,000



To participate individuals and organisations are encouraged to register by emailing name and race type and send to Bemorerace@standardbank.co.mw or register online at www.standardbank.co.mw/bemorerace

