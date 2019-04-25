New Teaching And Learning Methodologies Excite Teachers In Chikwawa

Deputy Principal of Blantyre Teachers College Jumbe (red & white) appreciating some of the teachers’ demonstrations

Primary school instructors and teachers in Chikwawa district have hailed Edukans Foundation for promoting basic education in Malawi through the Basic Education Quality Improvement Program (BEQUIP), which is being implemented by Education Expertise Development Foundation (EEDF), a local Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) which focuses on the promotion of quality education in the country.

Speaking on Thursday in Chikwawa during the award ceremony of certificates of Active Teaching and Learning Expertise to 40 teachers, Chikwawa District Education Manager (DEM) Chrissie Chimsale

described the new teaching and learning methodologies as constructive.

“We are living in a globe world where things are changing every day. Active Teaching and Learning methodologies happen to be some of the advancements that ought to be embraced in order to improvethe quality of education in the country. We are grateful for the training and certification,” said Chimsale.

The DEM said the program has already started bearing fruits in some schools, saying learners are attracted to lessons.

She, however, lamented that the program is in few schools. Currently, EEDF is implementing the BEQUIP program in six Primary Schools of Mitole, Nasawa, Chilongoma, Chikwawa Catholic, Mthumba and Kalima in the district.

Essentially, the teachers have been awarded the certificates by the University of Amsterdam in collaboration with Edukans Foundation through Malawi’s EEDF which is implementing BEQUIP.

Active Teaching and Learning proficiency promotes a learner-centered approach, which seeks to encourage critical thinking, inquisitiveness and knowledge application among learners. It seeks to move away from the traditional teaching methodologies that see teachers taking the center stage of sharing

knowledge.

Chikwawa DEM (left) presenting certificate to one of the graduates

On her part, one of the facilitators of the Active Teaching and Learning Expertise, Getrude Jumbe, who is the deputy principal of Blantyre Teachers College (BTC), said the program was effective in the sense that it enhances involvement of learners.

“First and foremost, this program is there to unlock critical thinking among learners as teachers are

prepared to play a role of facilitators and make teaching and learning enjoyable and attractive to the learners,” said Jumbe.

Among other things, the teachers have been trained on how to plan and execute effective lessons and discussions that connect learners to real life situations, how to develop education and teaching materials using locally available resources and engaging learning styles.

One of the graduates, Brighton Kalipinde, who is a teacher at Mitole Primary School, described the three-year journey as fruitful. He made a presentation which showed progress of his school as a result of the

BEQUIP program.

“Our school is improving each year partly because of the BEQUIP program. We have active learners who are performing well at the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PLSCE). For example, 100 learners passed and got selected to different school last year. In 2017, we had 87 learners from 2016’s 57.

Things are tremendously improving and we need more schools and teachers to benefit from this innovative program,” said Kalipinde.

EEDF Executive Director Robert Mponela urged the graduates to put into practice what they have been trained on.