Escom Demolition Company Involved In Katapila…Failed To Finish BWB K200million Contract Due To Katapila

The company contracted to demolish Escom House in Blantyre at a staggering price of K675 million, failed to finish another contract with Blantyre Water Board (BWB) worth K200 million two years ago, we can reveal.

Irrigwater Mining and Equipment was contracted to build steel water tanks at Lunzu in Blantyre by BWB two years ago but failed to finish the project because they were involved in Katapila (usury) with a Blantyre businessman.

“I don’t know if Escom did a due diligence on this company. These guys had a contract with BWB to construct steel water tanks in Lunzu worth K200 million and despite getting advance payments, they failed to finish the project, ” said an insider.

“All their money for this project were going to pay the katapila they got from businessman Lodzani Fachi,” disclosed the source.

“I was surprised when I saw that this company has won the K675 million contract to demolish Escom House. A due diligence should have been done, ” explained the source.

Malawians were shocked with an announcement from the power utility company that it had awarded Irrigwater Mining and Equipment a contract to demolish the Escom House which caught fire almost five years ago.

Our search at the Registrar of Companies offices revealed that Irrigwater Mining and Equipment was registered in 2003 by one Brighton Chirairo .

Many stakeholders are suspecting foul play in the deal coming just a month before the elections are held.

Many wondered through social media how it has taken 5 years for Escom to finally demolish the House.