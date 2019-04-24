Malawi On Cloud Nine As Magufuli Arrives

There was happiness at Kamuzu International Airport this morning as President of the United Republic of Tanzania, John Magufuli, arrived in the country for a two-day state visit.

President Peter Mutharika welcomed his Tanzania counterpart.

The Air Tanzania aeroplane Magufuli boarded arrived at the Airport a few minutes before Ten O’clock. He inspected a guard of honour as before he, alongside, Mutharika watched some traditional dances.

There was also a 21-gun salute.

The two president then proceeded to Parliament building where Magufuli laid wreaths at the statue of former President late Bingu Wa Mutharika.

Later in the day the two Presidents are going to have bilateral talks.