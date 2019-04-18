Road To May 21: UTM Candidate Mavuto Missi Promises Long Term Solutions To BT City South Woes﻿

By Rodney Majawa

Blantyre, April 17, Mana: People of Blantyre City South have been urged to vote for the United Transformation Party (UTM) in the forthcoming Tripartite Elections to deal with outstanding problems of access to safe and clean water.

United Transformation Party (UTM) shadow parliamentarian, Mavuto Missi said on Sunday at Naotcha Primary School ground when he was unveiled to prospective voters during a campaign meeting presided over by the party’s president, Dr. Saulos Chilima.

Missi assured people in the area that once ushered into the august House next month (May), persistent water woes and bad road networks in the entire constituency will be the initial priority area to be addressed.

According to Missi, it was imperative for the electorate to work closely with the council (Blantyre City Council) alongside local leaders at all levels, to ensure that more socio-economic activities continue to take place in the area.

Speaking earlier, Group Village Head Kajombo said her subjects were desperately looking for a candidate who could orchestrate development activities alongside aspiring ward councilors, noting that Naotcha continues to face challenges in accessing basic social amenities.

She said it was worrisome to note that the area was mainly associated with persistent water woes and poor road conditions, especially during rainy seasons.

“It remains a wonder why this remains in such a state 54 years after independence considering that though partly in Blantyre rural, the area is supposed to enjoy and share basic social urban services,” she said.

UTM’s patron, Noel Masangwi, however, urged all aspiring candidates under the party’s ticket to remain committed to the manifesto once ushered into leadership roles at constituency and ward level.

