Ben Phiri Apologises To Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri

PUBLIC APOLOGY TO HON. DR. SHANIL DZIMBIRI

Ben Phiri: I’m sorry

As most of you are aware there is a video in circulation in which I was captured at one of the campaign rallies in Balaka District with sentiments directed at the Hon. Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri which have been interpreted as attacking the modesty of a woman.

I would like to sincerely and unconditionally apologize to Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri, her family members, women of Malawi and all Malawians offended by the remarks.

I further wish to apologize to the Democratic Progressive Party for the damage the sentiments have caused to the Party. I wish to emphasize that the sentiments do not represent the position of the Party or it’s leader.

Once again, my sincere apologies to Hon. Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri and everyone offended by the remarks.

Sincerely

Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri