Man Tests HIV Negative After Using Herbal Drugs ﻿In Malawi

A Lilongwe based-man (whose identity we will not disclose for some ethical reasons), who has been HIV positive, tested HIV negative on Wednesday, January 10, 2019 at Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe-Malawi after using natural HIV/AIDS drugs, manufactured by Hope Wonderful Drug.
The man, a resident of Lilongwe’s Area 36, tested HIV positive some years ago and has been using the HIV/AIDS antiretroviral drugs for some time. When he learnt of Hope Wonderful Drug’s HIV/AIDS syrup, he doubted, but then decided to give it a try. Four months after he started using the drug, he started noticing changes in his body and felt healthier and stronger. Feeling good, he decided to go for a second test at Bwaila Hospital and he was surprised with the results- he tested HIV negative.
Immediately after knowing his new sero-status, he shared the news with Henrik Mlangeni, the man who discovered the drug. But Mlangeni was not surprised at the news since about 30 people who were HIV positive have tested negative after using his HIV/AIDS natural syrup.
“I know some, would think I am just like those other men out there who deceive people of having discovered an HIV/AIDS cure and steal money. I am not one of them. Of course I am not claiming to have found the HIV/AIDS cure. I am still doing further research to improve my drugs. But currently what I know is that some people who have used my drugs always give me good results, other patients test negative while other patients’ viral-load go very down. That’s what my drugs are doing and so far about 30 HIV positive people have tested positive after using my drugs. I know science would tend to discredit my drug, yet these people go to the same hospitals and are medically found negative”, said Mlangeni.
Hope Wonderful Drugs’ HIV/AIDS natural syrup work as follows:
- Boost immunity
- Stops the multiplication of the virus
- Kills and washes away HIV from the body
- Fights and kills deformities and side effects of ARVs.
Mlangeni says that the whole dosage for the HIV/AIDS natural is 20 litres. And after completing the dosage, he challenges that one can see any health centre where s/he would test either HIV negative or the viral load go very down.
Hope Wonderful Drugs also stock other natural remedies which have also performed a lot of healing wonders on many people. These remedies include:
- Bp and diabetes juice
- Asthma juice
- Clinical Charcoal (for absorbing poisons, toxins and chemicals from the body)
- Immune booster
- Fibroids and tumours powder
- Cancer medicine
Mlangeni challenges everyone to use his products and prove him wrong.
Hope Wonderful Drug’s natural medicine are sold at the following points in Malawi:
- Blantyre- Agri-Hort at Shoprite (Chichiri)
- Limbe-Ned Bank building
- Lilongwe- Ntchesi, opposite Glorious Light Church
- Mzuzu- Best Complex shop in Mzuzu bus depot
You can contact Hope Wonderful Drug on the following numbers:
+265 999 201 726/+265 888 623 120/ +265 888 654 419
That’s a big myth. HIV positive person will never come back to Test HIV negative. when one is tested and confirmed to HIV positive then is being initiated to care,Treatment and management is introduced to ARVs for life. There isn’t cure for HIV virus, the researchers are still on the field doing the research on HIV cure.
No research has been proven on herbals to cure HIV, concerning the person. may be the person never tested HIV positive, or the person was tested and found with HIV virus and was initiated for ARVs where he adhered very well till the virus were suppressed to undetected and he assumed that now he is HIV negative, that’s very wrong. that person should take his ARVs drugs before he develops opportunistic infections.
HIV status is only known through HIV testing only no other methods. get to know your HIV status at the nearby VCT. your health your choice, your responsibility.
Mr or Mrs Otieno,
What you say is total lie. Just because the claim is made by an African then you say it is not true?
Have you ever heard of Patient No 1 in Germany 🇩🇪? Two weeks ago another patient tested Non-reactive ***** in United Kingdom.
In any case there is nothing like HIV Positive or HIV Negative.
The result is either HIV Reactive or HIV Non-reactive.
The cold fact is that all humans have HIV. But it is the density of the infection that makes it reactive or non-reactive.
Let this herbal man do what he is doing. Just advise the patient to keep constant checks at the hospital and he should not abruptly suspend his ART.
In any case are you aware that there are certain individuals on this earth who cannot be tested HIV Reactive even they expose themselves to extensively?