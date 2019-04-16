Unlimited Worship Concert Gets Sanwecka Boost…Electronic Appliances Up For Grab

Sanwecka marketing manager, Steve Butao (L) shakes hands with Shekinah (R) after sealing the agreement

Blantyre, April 15, 2019 – With less than two weeks to the great worship feast, Sanwecka Tech Companions, a Malawian company that deals with electronics; selling, repairing and installing has joined Shekinah’s ‘Unlimited Worship Concert’.

According to Sanwecka managing director Rasheed Kasito through the partnership Sanwecka will provide electronic appliances to be used for raffle draws.

“This concert provides platform for us to interact with patrons who are the people we serve. We will provide 55inch LED TV, Cookers, Decoders and T-shirts that will be used for raffle draws during the concert,” said Kasito.

Kasito said the unlimited concert provides Malawians the opportunity to hear the good news of Jesus Christ.

“The concert aims at spreading the gospel to the world which we fully support. We feel good to support this event to accomplish Shekinah’s goal of drawing people closer to the throne of God,” he said.

He said that the Sanwecka realizes an integral role worship music plays in the souls of people.

“The impact of worship music cannot be overemphasized; it soothes the afflicted souls. In addition, music provides hope to the hopeless and spiritual freedom that is found in the gospel of Jesus Christ,” added Kasito.

On her part, Shekinah expressed gratitude over the overwhelming gesture saying it will motivate patronage to the concert.

“I am thankful to Sanwecka for sponsoring this concert which will mark the launch of my ‘I worship’ album. I believe this will energize fans to come because they stand a chance of winning assorted electronic items while worshiping the Lord,” said Shekinah.

Apart from Sanwecka, the concert secured a partnership with Mibawa Limited which will provide live recording and sound equipment.

The Unlimited Worship Concert will be supported by Faith Mussa and Allan Chirwa, Pastor Ruth Mandha and Minister Ken & Sanctuary Music these will be backed by Dynamic Band at Hotel Victoria in Blantyre on April 27.

For further inquiries;

Daniel Ngwira,

Publicity Coordinator

Mobile: 0888768385

E-mail: dawangwira4th@gmail.com