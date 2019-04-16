Buleya Lule Died Due To Electrocution While At Police Custody-Report

Buleya: Doed in custody

A forensic autopsy report released on April 12, on the death of Buleya Lule, a suspect in the abduction of an albino boy in Dedza, has confirmed that the deceased died due to electrocution.

Dr. Charles Patrick Dzamalala, a pathologist, conducted the autopsy.

According to Dzamala the autopsy was done upon request from Malawi Human Rights Commission and was conducted at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

The report also says the deceased was assaulted with a number of objects as nature and type of the injuries seen constitute torture.

Lule died in February this year while in police custody.