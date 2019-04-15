Road To May 21: Chakwera Crashes DPP Manifesto Again…”It’s A Compilation Of 2014’s Failed Promises”



By Juliet Mlowoka Chirwa (MEC Stringer, Nkhotakota)

Chakwera: DPP manifesto is a failure and self-contradicting

With only 36 days to go before Malawians go to the polls on May 21, 2019, main opposition Malawi Congress Party-MCP leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who is also the presidential candidate for the party has crashed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) manifesto saying it is a failure and self-contradicting.

Speaking during a political rally he held at Nkhotakota L E A School, on Sunday, the MCP leader blamed the current Democratic Progressive Party- DPP administration as the root cause of the current challenges being faced by Malawians.

According to Chakwera, the 2019 newly launched DPP manifesto is just a compilation of promises that cannot be fulfilled as the party has failed to demonstrate tangible results from what they promised Malawians in their 2014 manifesto.



“Malawi Congress Party is the only hope of Malawians because the current administration has failed to deliver on their promises made in 2014, such as infrastructure, road system, farming, schools as well as health system” he said.



The MCP leader then assured the people in the country that come May next month, if voted into power, their party will building a new Malawi which will meet the needs of the people, that the past administrations have not managed to achieve for the past 25 years.