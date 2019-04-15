DPP Pledges Nchalo Secondary School, Shire Valley Stadium

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has pledged to construct Nchalo Secondary School in Nchalo, Chikwawa and also a state-of-the-art Shire Valley Stadium.

Nankhumwa Addressing Hundreds of Supporters

DPP Vice President for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa made the promises at Nchalo trading centre and Chikwawa Boma ground on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Nankhumwa and DPP Southern Region Governor Charles Mchacha have been conducting whistle stop tours in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts.

Nankhuwa said a fully boarding secondary school at Nchalo would ease the challenges learners in Chikwawa are currently facing.

“As you are aware, President Arthur Peter Mutharika has promised to construct about 200 new secondary schools across the country. I am pleased to inform you that one of the secondary school will be constructed here at Nchalo,” said Nankhumwa.

On the Shire Valley Stadium, Nankhumwa, who is also Local Government and Rural Development Minister constructing such a well capacitied-facility would put people of the are at par with people from other districts that are currently reaping benefits of such similar facilities.

He said the Nchalo Secondary School and the Shire Valley Stadium would be a continuation of many development initiatives the DPP government under Mutharika has implemented Lower Shire, which he said, include rural electrification under MAREP, the Chapananga Road and Bridge, Nsanje – Marka Road, the Chikwawa – Fatima, the Marka Community Technical College, rehabilitation of the railway line to Mozambique, sinking of bore holes and investments in the health and education sectors, among others.

Nankhumwa seized the tours to deliver a message of comfort from President Mutharika to the people of Shire Valley following the devastating floods there and other parts of the country loss of life, houses and other vital property. He said the President is aware about the challenges that people living in makeshift camps in Nsanje and Chikwawa are facing and that he will do everything in his power to address their plight.

He donated bales of sugar to people living in camps in the three constituencies.

The minister encouraged people of the Lower Shire to vote for President Mutharika, DPP MPs and councilors to witness more tangible social and economic advancement for the region.

DPP regional governor for southern region, Charles Mchacha, took a swipe at the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM and People’s Party, saying they have nothing better to offer than what the DPP has given the people of Lower Shire.

Mchacha described MCP as a party that committed despicable atrocities against the people of the Lower Shire during the late Dr. Kamuzu Banda’s dictatorship.

Paramounnt Chief Lundu, Senior Chief Malemia, T/As Mbenje, Ndamera, Chimombo and Nyachikanda attended the political campaign rallies, pledging their full support for President Mutharika and DPP aspirants in Nsanje for continued social and economic development.”

Chikwawa has 258,968 voters whilst Nsanje has registered 145,528 voters and cumulatively, the two Lower Shire districts have registered 404,496.

In the 2014 elections, DPP won the presidential election and some parliamentary seats in the Lower Shire. DPP’s presidential candidate Mutharika won with 165,047 votes against the second placed People’s Party (PP) candidate’s 41,389 votes.