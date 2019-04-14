Airtel Malawi Donates 10 Computers To Kapondo Community Technical College﻿

BY Aaron Banda

Mchinji communities hailing Airtel Malawi for the donation

Mchinji,April 13,Mana: Airtel Malawi with funds from the Airtel Money Trust has on Friday donated 10 brand new state of the art HP Desktop computers worth K 6 million to Kapondo Community Technical College in Mchinji.

According to Senior Zonal Business Manager, Misheck Kavuta, for the long time, Airtel have been supporting education sector and uplifted different areas of the public education sector with various teacher and learner resources.

He said they have set aside funds meant as Airtel’s flagship corporate social responsibility that goes back to various communities in need across the country.

“We started with Lilongwe Technical College about a month ago. And just two weeks ago, we were at Milonga Community Technical College in Thyolo to support with brand new computers.

“And today, I am very happy to present 10 brand new state of the art computers that will transform the lab here at Kapondo Community Technical College and its learners,” Kavuta pointed out.

Receiving the donation, Acting Principal of the College, Andrew Nogwe expressed his gratitude to Airtel Malawi for showing interest to donate the computers at their institution.

He said the donation would make a difference on the students and citizen of the community not only in improving their access to information, communication and technology but enhancing their skills in computing, understanding and appreciating the role of ICT.

“These computers will help teachers to transform their practices by providing improved educational content and more effective teaching and learning processes through provision of more interactive educational materials that increase learner’s motivation,” Nogwe stressed.

Kapondo Community College is among 11 Technical Colleges that are supposed to donate 10 computers from Airtel Malawi after being recommended by Directorate of Technical and Vocational Training at the Ministry of Education.

Mana/apb/jd/tha