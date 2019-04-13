Thousands Of Muslim Women Endorse APM…Gives JB Seven Days To Explain On Jetgate

By Emmanuel Simfukwe

Some of the women captured at Robins Park

At least 1,130 women from various Islamic organizations in districts surrounding Blantyre converged at the Robins Park where they endorsed the candidature of President Professor Arthur Mutharika.

The women, meeting under the banner of the Islamic Commission for Justice and Freedom pledged their unwavering support towards the Mutharika administration saying under the incumbent President Malawi has seen a lot of transformative projects taking place.

In their communique read at the end of their day long seminar, the women said that they were concerned that some of the opposition leaders that are parading themselves as angels today ahead of the elections have so many cockroaches in their cupboard such that they cannot be trusted.

The women warned that such kind of politicians should not use the Islamic women’s name to advance their political agenda.

We are very happy working under the leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for this country to move forward.

The women therefore confirmed a statement by the ICJF in endorsing President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as the only one capable to lead Malawi amongst all the aspiring Presidential candidates taking part in the May polls.

Jetgate ultimatums

Meanwhile, during the same gathering the Islamic women have given former President Joyce Banda and her alliance partner the opposition MCP leader Lazarous Chakwera a 7-day ultimatum to explain the Malawians what happened to the Presidential Jet that Joyce Banda sold in 2013 otherwise they will take some unspecified action on the two leaders.

In his remarks, ICJF Chief Commissioner Shaibu Abdulrahaman Ajasie appreciated the women for coming in such large numbers to express their solidarity with the country’s President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his DPP led Administration.