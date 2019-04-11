BPC Donates K3.5million Relief Items To Flood Victims In Chikwawa﻿

Good gesture- Kanache (R) presenting items to Simfukwe and Sekeni

Blantyre Press Club (BPC), a grouping of southern region based journalists on Wednesday donated relief items worth K3.5 million to people affected by floods at Nyapota, Chanturo and Sekeni camps in Chikwawa

Speaking after the donation, President of BPC, Blessings Kanache said the journalists felt obliged to take role in assisting the families affected by the floods to access basic needs at the designated camps.

“As journalist we believe it’s our role to support each other apart from the usual work we do (reporting and writing) because we are part of the communities that is why we thought of giving the items considering the hardships people in lower shire are going through to access their day to day needs after being hit by floods,” said Kanache.

Kanache said the club sourced the funds from well-wishers and the fundraising show that the club hosted in collaboration with reggae outfit Black Missionaries and Anthony Makondetsa at Mibawa hall and managed to raise K1.2 million

“It was not a one man show, we asked for support from other well-wishers plus we had fundraising events across Blantyre. We thank all people who supported the initiative and we believe that the items will assist affected families to meet their basic needs as they are still waiting to move out from the camps,” he said

He thanked Black missionaries and Anthony Makondetsa, Mibawa Television, Azam, MBC, media houses and individuals for supporting the initiative.

In his remarks, Chikwawa Principal Social Welfare Paul Simfukwe commended the club for taking part in assisting the floods victims and urged others to emulate this gesture

“As a council we are appreciate for this timely donation from BPC and we also urge other well-wishers to help the people as they need more basic needs to survive,” said Simfukwe

Receiving the donation on behalf of the beneficiaries Village head woman Sekeni thanked Blantyre Press Club saying the donation will help the people access some of their needs.

15,000 families and 68,000 people have been affected by floods in Chikwawa since floods hit the district in March.

The donated items include bags of flour, tablets of soap, clothes and exercise books and over 1500 people living in the camps benefited