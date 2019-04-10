TNM Takes 2019 Super League Action To Kasungu …….Season Themed ‘Pokopoko, Bring the Noise’

TNM Super League invades Kasungu this weekend with “Pokopoko”

Blantyre, April 9. The 2019 season of TNM Super League kicks-off on Saturday, 13th April 2019 at Kasungu Stadium with the reigning champions Nyasa Big Bullets opening their account against Kasungu-based club TN Stars.

The launch is the first of its kind to take place outside the three major cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu, and underscores TNM’s long-term commitment to developing football at the grassroots.

“In the past remote districts like Kasungu, Karonga and Chitipa did not have football clubs playing in the top flight league. Today, we have clubs such as TN Stars which play the league’s opening match. This is evidence that our goal to help develop football is bearing fruits,” said TNM Plc’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Daniel Makata.

Makata said TNM is proud to be associated with the strides Malawi football is making. We are as passionate as ever before to continue developing sport.

“Through our sponsorship, we have seen talent being promoted from grassroots to the international stage. It is during the tenure of TNM sponsorship that Malawi qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in 25 years, and we are anxious to see this happen again. It starts with the league, and this is where we will continue to exert our efforts in collaboration with our partners,” he said.

The 2019 Season is being launched under the theme ‘Pokopoko; Bring the noise’. Football is about ‘noise’ – noise in a positive sense. Every action comes with a sort of a noise or sound effect attached to it. The dressing is ‘noisy’, players are ‘noisy’, goals, misses, and many other things inspire ‘noise’.

‘Bring the noise’ is a call to both the football fans and TNM. For the fans, it ignites their passion for their teams – to support the loudest. To TNM, it is an allegiance that they will keep the “game” live and as the fans sing and chant for their teams, TNM will share their feeling. This theme will bring fans to engage, support, compete, celebrate and be part of the game because the best fans are the loudest fans.

Commenting on the new season, Sulom President Tiya Somba Banda looked forward to an enriching and rewarding experience for players, clubs, SULOM, media and the fans.

“As the league kicks off, we are delighted to be taking football to the people nationwide. This will be one of the best seasons ever as SULOM in partnership with TNM Plc has put in place a number of exciting innovations aimed at taking football to the people. As for coverage, we will be taking football beyond the stadiums through livestreaming, SMS, radio and television,” he said.

This season Ntopwa United from Blantyre, Mlatho Mponela of Dowa and Chitipa United are new entrants having gained promotion from respective lower leagues.

