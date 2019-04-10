Mibawa Amplifies ‘Unlimited Worship’ Concert﻿

Shekinah (R) shakes with Banda (L) during the agreement

Blantyre, April 8, 2019 – The Malawi’s leading entertainment player, Mibawa Limited, has partnered Shekinah for the forth coming concert dubbed Unlimited Worship slated for April 27 at Hotel Victoria in Blantyre.

The partnership will see the concert using sound and live recording equipment from Mibawa Limited.

Announcing the partnership, Mibawa Limited representative Steven Kondwa Banda said the development underscores the company’s commitment to take worship music to great heights.

“Previously, Mibawa has worked with secular concerts but now it’s the turn of gospel music to sample the touch and feel of our state-of-the-art equipment. As an entertainment player we feel the partnership will improve gospel music in the country,” said Banda.

Banda assured patrons that the sound quality will enhance the worship experience.

“Worship music soothes the soul; therefore, the melody needs to be produced skillfully through the use good equipment. Fans to the concert should expect great experience while worshiping the Lord,” he said.

He urged people to patronize the Unlimited Worship concert because it is the first of its kind.

“The concert is going to be one of the best worship concerts in Malawi. For many years people have been underrating worship concerts but they need to sample this one because they will be satisfied,” Banda added.

On her part Shekinah real name Gloria Phiri Walusa expressed gratitude to Mibawa saying the partnership will add value to the worship concert.

“I would like to thank Mibawa for this timely gesture, the live recording and sound equipment will bring life to the concert and patrons will feel the real art of worship,” said Shekinah.

Unlimited Worship concert has been organized by Shekinah and will be supported by the Mdidi hit maker Faith Mussa.

Other worship ministers include Allan Chirwa, Pastor Ruth Mandha and Minister Ken & Sanctuary Music.

During the concert Shekinah will launch her debut ‘I Worship’ album.

For further inquiries;

Daniel Ngwira,

Publicity Coordinator

Mobile: 0888768385

E-mail: Daniel.Ngwira@tnm.co.mw