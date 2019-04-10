MALAWI ON THE MOVE: Area 18 Interchange on the Parliament-Bingu Stadium dual carriage takes shape

Area 18 Interchange on the 4.6 km Parliament-Bingu Stadium dual carriage way has taken a very amazing shape.

Looking at the works taking place where used to be a grave yard, there is no doubt that the clover interchange will not only help to ease road traffic congestion but also add beauty to the Capital City. Clover will have four side roads to or from areas around.

The K10 billion project is being financed though bonds provided by NBS Bank raised by Roads Fund Administration.

Pics Credit: Govati Nyirenda, Malawi News Agency (Mana) Photojournalist