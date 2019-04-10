DPP’s Running mate Chimulirenji to Spice Up Ralph Jooma’s Campaign Launch Thursday At Mbwadzulu

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Shadow Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency, Ralph Pachalo Jooma is expected to launch campaign ahead of 21st May Tripartite Elections at Mbwadzulu Primary School ground on Thursday, 11 April.

According to the poster advertising the launch, the guest of honor will be DPP’s presidential running-mate Everton Chimulirenji and the function is expected to start at 1 clock in the afternoon.

The launch comes barely days after DPP’s Presidential Candidate Professor Peter Mutharika successfully launched Party’s manifesto and campaign at the Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe with a promise to transform Malawi.

Jooma who is also Director of Economics in the Mighty DPP has been an MP for the constituency for two consecutive terms.

Under Jooma and Mutharika’s leadership, Mangochi Monkey Bay has received a number of developments such as a modern Market, Sub District Commissioners’ offices among others.