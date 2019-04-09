TNM Contributes K2.5million Towards Operation Smile Surgeries

Flashback: TNMs Limbani Nsapato being briefed how operation is done in the theatre by Kenyan based doctor in 2016

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider TNM Plc, is proud to announce a K2.5 million contribution towards Operation Smile surgeries to be conducted in Lilongwe and Zomba respectively.



Operation Smile is a team of volunteer surgeons who conducts free screening and life-saving reconstructive cleft surgeries on children and adults that are born with cleft, a lip or dental deformities.



According to TNM’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer the donation reaffirms TNM’s continued effort towards helping Malawians live a healthier and fulfilling lives.





“Operation Smile is doing a very good job in giving patients around the world a chance to live a normal life. Therefore, as a corporate citizen, TNM takes pride in partnering with the organization to help people born with cleft regain hope here in Malawi,” said Makata.



He said that TNM believes the donation will go a long way in changing the lives of many Malawians.

“TNM understands that in areas with sufficient access to health care, these conditions are usually corrected shortly after birth. However, for Malawi the medical treatment is not available and children face isolation. We are optimistic that the provision of surgery services by Operation Smile will change the lives of children who could hardly speak or smile and remove them from isolation,” he said.



Makata added that TNM is committed to improve the delivery of health services in the country.

“At TNM we realise that the health sector remains one of the highly challenged sectors in Malawi society. TNM will continue partnering with Operation Smile for their initiative of providing free treatment to Malawians,” added Makata.



Receiving the donation, Operation Smile national coordinator Ibrahim Ntalika expressed gratitude to TNM for the partnership.



“Since we started conducting surgeries in the country, TNM has been sponsoring us; TNM is always with us. Operations Smile offer free surgeries, free transport, free accommodation and free food therefore the donation will support in those areas,” said Ntalika.



Ntalika added that apart from the money contribution, TNM has also sponsored with airtime which will help the organization reach patients in remote areas and make follow ups.



Operation Smile volunteers provide free life-changing surgery and related healthcare as well as hands-on training, lectures and symposiums that help uplift rural healthcare and build capacity with its partners.

This year, Operation Smile in partnership with the Ministry of Health will conduct large-scale missions at Kamuzu Central Hospital in April thereafter, at Zomba in June.