TNM Boosts Rotary Conference, Pumps In K6.4 million ﻿

Dan Makata (R) presenting a dummy cheque to Rotarian Hutchnison Mthinda

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider TNM Plc, is proud to announce a donation of K6.4 million to the Rotary for hosting this year’s International Conference slated for April at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

Presenting the donation, TNM’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer said TNM is committed to support sustainable projects aimed at making the world a better place.

“Rotary brings together passionate people working on projects that have a real, lasting impact on people’s lives. As TNM, we are passionate about promoting social-economic development through partnerships such as these ones with the Rotary Club,” said Makata.

Makata said that TNM takes keen interest that offer sustainable solutions to people and communities.

“Through collaborating with Rotary, we can apply our experience and commitment to tackle communities’ most persistent challenges and promote effective ways of enhancing health, and prosperity in our communities,” he said.

Makata acknowledged tremendous work that Rotary does in the areas of peace, health, education, sanitation, safe motherhood and economy.

Rotary Clubs are grouped into Districts, and Malawi is in District 9210 with other countries like Northern Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The District Governor for the year 2018/2019 is Rotarian Hutchinson Mthinda who is a Malawian.

Speaking after receiving the donation Mthinda thanked TNM for the timely help saying it will go a long way during the conference.

“The District 9210 is overwhelmed that TNM has partnered us for this year’s International Conference. We are expecting to host over 350 Rotarians from four countries therefore this contribution will help us meet other important costs,” said Mthinda.

Rotary is made up of three parts; Rotary clubs, Rotary International, and The Rotary Foundation that work to make lasting improvements in communities around the world.

Every year District 9210 holds a conference and this year the conference will be held in Malawi under the theme “Together we Inspire” from 24th to 28tm May.