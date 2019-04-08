MCP-PP Alliance Collapses As PP Top Brass Expresses Anger Towards Chakwera

…MCP says will arrest JB

Things fall apart

Peoples Party officials are very angry with MCP President Lazarus Chakwera and the National Executive Council.

The sad development comes after the two sides had previously agreed to hold a joint press conference on Sunday only to see MCP officials absconding at last minute without saying a word.

MCP sources say that the leadership was not ready and had no interest in the supposed press conference,looking at the agenda which was to clear Joyce Banda’s name from the Cashgate implications through the Press Conference.

Reports indicate that MCP secretary general and sposkeman Rev. Maurice Munthali aborted the presser because their party did not take part in government looting that Joyce Banda presided over in 2013 and believe that the law of the land should be allowed to take its course on Joyce Banda. He argued that, the only way JB can clear her name is through a court process and not through press briefings.

This has brought a lot of divisions and chaos in the alliance .To add salt to the injury, MCP and PP MPs and councillors are still not comfortable with the alliance as they feel it only serves the interests of the topmost leadership.They fear to be used and betrayed because they have already been using personal resources for the campaigns without any direct assistance from their respective parties.

As we speak most PP officials are just waiting for a nod from their leader JB to pull out of the alliance .

They further fired warning shots that, should JB still hold her grounds to continue with the alliance; they will dump PP and join other parties of their choices.

It is an open secret that Chakwera just wanted to use JB and dump her but PP top brass has vowed to fight to the last bullet, making sure that Chakwera does not ride of their back.