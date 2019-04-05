Waba Wekha, Usalire: Joyce Banda’s Arrest Imminent Over Cashgate, Jetgate Sins-Says Henry Mussa

The government says the warrant of arrest for former President Joyce Band is still alive and valid, Minister of Information Henry Mussa has said.

Mussa said this at a press briefing held in Lilongwe. He was accompanied by Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe and Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu.

The three cabinet ministers took turns explaining that in the fullness of time Joyce Banda will face the law.

Mussa said the government has been forced to comment on the issue following continued political statements by both JB and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera insinuating that JB is innocent on the plunder of the public funds known as Cashgate.

On his part, Tembenu pointed out that the government is using a prosecution strategy to handle Cashgate cases adding that contractors were first to be prosecuted followed by civil servants and politicians are next in line.

Taking his turn, Gondwe described as untrue JB’s assertions that she is not to blame for the sale of presidential Jet. Gondwe said that records of the Jet sale are scanty and some of the proceeds cannot be traced to date.

Gondwe stressed that Banda as head of the cabinet is solely to blame for the transaction and the loss of the national asset that the country has suffered.